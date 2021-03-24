Which institution holds the most shares in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)

233 institutions hold shares in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN), with institutional investors hold 82.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.00M, and float is at 35.36M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 81.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.48 million shares valued at $181.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.29% of the RAVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.64 million shares valued at $120.49 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans which holds 1.41 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $46.62 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $40.87 million.

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is 1.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.56 and a high of $45.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAVN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.16% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 18.49% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.42, the stock is -16.36% and -11.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -7.35% at the moment leaves the stock 19.78% off its SMA200. RAVN registered 56.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.45.

The stock witnessed a -20.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.65%, and is -18.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) has around 1362 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $354.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.15 and Fwd P/E is 45.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.32% and -25.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raven Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.30% year-over-year.

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LeBaron Marc E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LeBaron Marc E bought 4,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $25.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11151.0 shares.

Raven Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Andringa Jason M (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $20.17 per share for $60517.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the RAVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Andringa Jason M (Director) acquired 2,830 shares at an average price of $20.91 for $59175.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN).

Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tredegar Corporation (TG) that is trading 59.31% up over the past 12 months and Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) that is 22.74% higher over the same period. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is 168.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.92% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.