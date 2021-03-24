Which institution holds the most shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

986 institutions hold shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO), with 719.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 85.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.34M, and float is at 139.40M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 85.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.51 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the TWLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.38 million shares valued at $3.51 billion to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9.26 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $3.13 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 4.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.25 and a high of $457.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $359.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.38%.

Currently trading at $354.42, the stock is -4.52% and -7.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 18.04% off its SMA200. TWLO registered 294.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $388.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $329.74.

The stock witnessed a -13.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.91%, and is -5.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 4629 employees, a market worth around $59.78B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1173.58. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 347.22% and -22.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Twilio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $533.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.30% in year-over-year returns.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 155 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawson Jeff, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lawson Jeff sold 49,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $350.08 per share for a total of $17.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76457.0 shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Smith Karyn (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $366.68 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28103.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, DALZELL RICHARD L (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $366.68 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 12,936 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 66.02% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 121.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.94% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.