Which Institutions Own Shares In Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)?

1,071 institutions hold shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 82.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.00M, and float is at 554.20M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 82.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.45 million shares valued at $2.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the ADM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 51.21 million shares valued at $2.58 billion to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.68 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 31.82 million with a market value of $1.6 billion.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is 10.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.92 and a high of $59.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $56.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.39% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.83% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.56, the stock is -3.37% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 15.31% off its SMA200. ADM registered 89.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.14.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.84%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $31.45B and $64.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.12% and -6.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $16.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weber Jennifer L, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Weber Jennifer L bought 5,095 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $58.40 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69301.0 shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Taets Joseph D. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 43,711 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $55.40 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Taets Joseph D. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $50.15 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 190,554 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading 27.45% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 30.75% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.