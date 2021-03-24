Which Institutions Own Shares In Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)?

160 institutions hold shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 34.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.26M, and float is at 168.48M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 33.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.29 million shares valued at $135.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.57% of the SVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.29 million shares valued at $35.38 million to account for 3.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd which holds 4.7 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $31.43 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $23.79 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is -26.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $8.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.05% off the consensus price target high of $9.83 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.79% higher than the price target low of $6.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.91, the stock is -11.10% and -17.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -25.86% off its SMA200. SVM registered 51.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.6500.

The stock witnessed a -25.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1207 employees, a market worth around $875.21M and $175.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.46 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.68% and -44.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 86.23% up over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is 164.17% higher over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 309.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.08% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.