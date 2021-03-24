Who are the Institutional Holders in Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)?

566 institutions hold shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 105.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.60M, and float is at 47.41M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 102.85% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.64 million shares valued at $481.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.62% of the RL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.92 million shares valued at $406.42 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 3.26 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $337.7 million, while Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $235.85 million.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $129.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RL stock was last observed hovering at around $121.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.96% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.68% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.43% lower than the price target low of $92.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.56, the stock is -6.59% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -6.55% at the moment leaves the stock 30.36% off its SMA200. RL registered 73.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.53.

The stock witnessed a -3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.20%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $8.35B and $4.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.37. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.84% and -12.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Andrew Howard, the company’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Andrew Howard sold 9,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77431.0 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that Louvet Patrice (President and CEO) sold a total of 29,023 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $115.00 per share for $3.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Louvet Patrice (President and CEO) disposed off 87,069 shares at an average price of $107.86 for $9.39 million. The insider now directly holds 239,044 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL).

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading 114.25% up over the past 12 months and Guess’ Inc. (GES) that is 268.57% higher over the same period. V.F. Corporation (VFC) is 66.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.18% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.