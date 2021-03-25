A peek at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who has invested in It?

50 institutions hold shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), with 752.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 7.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.28M, and float is at 92.97M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 7.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.06 million shares valued at $1.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.47% of the ADMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.33 million shares valued at $0.65 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.56 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is 87.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -13.09% and -23.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 8.73% off its SMA200. ADMP registered 133.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1935 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8529.

The stock witnessed a -26.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.43%, and is -18.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $123.33M and $18.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 187.70% and -61.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.90%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marguglio David J., the company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Marguglio David J. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Hopkins Robert O (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $0.41 per share for $14182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Moss Ronald B. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 8,532 shares at an average price of $0.41 for $3465.0. The insider now directly holds 231,752 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 44.42% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 35.85% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 26.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.48% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.