A peek at Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF): Who has invested in It?

80 institutions hold shares in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF), with 90.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 63.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.67M, and float is at 35.24M with Short Float at 15.20%. Institutions hold 62.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.29 million shares valued at $59.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.76% of the CRDF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 2.55 million shares valued at $45.85 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 2.14 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $38.46 million, while Caxton Corp holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $38.05 million.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) is -43.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRDF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 59.44% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is -2.02% and -14.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -11.41% off its SMA200. CRDF registered 1061.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.43.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.20%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $337.46M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1252.00% and -60.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 77.60% year-over-year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PACE GARY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PACE GARY W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $10.23 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that JACOB GARY S (Director) bought a total of 2,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $10.42 per share for $24689.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21922.0 shares of the CRDF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Kelemen Vicki (Exec. VP and COO) acquired 960 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $9898.0. The insider now directly holds 6,053 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF).