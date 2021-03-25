A peek at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC): Who has invested in It?

12 institutions hold shares in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), with 5.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.08% while institutional investors hold 5.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.55M, and float is at 7.17M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 3.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the IMAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 94700.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TrustCore Financial Services LLC which holds 32250.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $49342.0, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 30297.0 with a market value of $46354.0.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $4.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.74% higher than the price target low of $3.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is -23.57% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.03% off its SMA200. IMAC registered -67.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3745.

The stock witnessed a -29.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.64%, and is -28.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $23.04M and $12.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.34% and -67.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.00%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $3.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ervin Jeffrey S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ervin Jeffrey S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $3906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

IMAC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.45 per share for $1450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IMAC stock.