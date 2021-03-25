A peek at Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who has invested in It?

373 institutions hold shares in Transocean Ltd. (RIG), with 35.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 51.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 615.00M, and float is at 579.75M with Short Float at 11.65%. Institutions hold 48.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 55.62 million shares valued at $128.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the RIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 48.54 million shares valued at $112.13 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 43.41 million shares representing 7.05% and valued at over $100.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 15.46 million with a market value of $35.72 million.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 41.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $4.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -720.0% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is -17.27% and -8.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.57 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 53.22% off its SMA200. RIG registered 134.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7815 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2232.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.38%, and is -22.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5350 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $3.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.62% and -31.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $645.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 174.26% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 166.41% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 50.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.03% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 74.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.