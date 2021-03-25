AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.09% Change This Year

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is 1.42% and 2.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.96 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 12.68% off its SMA200. AGNC registered 48.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.25.

The stock witnessed a 1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.26%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $8.85B and $501.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.91. Profit margin for the company is -72.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.64% and -1.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $298.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 359.70% in year-over-year returns.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

625 institutions hold shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 58.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.00M, and float is at 534.11M with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 58.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.61 million shares valued at $742.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.96% of the AGNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.84 million shares valued at $668.33 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.05 million shares representing 2.65% and valued at over $219.25 million, while Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 10.02 million with a market value of $156.35 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pas Aaron ,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Pas Aaron sold 5,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $16.55 per share for a total of $85060.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Davis Morris A. (Director) sold a total of 2,741 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $14.26 per share for $39074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31313.0 shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Davis Morris A. (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $12.46 for $49860.0. The insider now directly holds 33,423 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 233.39% up over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is 79.16% higher over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 1008.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.63% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.