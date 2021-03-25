AIKI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Now

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) is 47.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $2.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIKI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1802.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.93% off the consensus price target high of $1802.25 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.93% higher than the price target low of $1802.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 5.09% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.46 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 44.93% off its SMA200. AIKI registered 131.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4129 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8926.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.19%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 13.75% over the month.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $97.12M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.06% and -52.40% from its 52-week high.

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.90% this year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.62% while institutional investors hold 13.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.99M, and float is at 31.95M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 13.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.14 million shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.16% of the AIKI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 88326.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $77152.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 84445.0 with a market value of $73762.0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.