Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) – The 97.95% Upside Potential Remains

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) is 38.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEHL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.95% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.95% higher than the price target low of $168.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is 9.22% and 7.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.67 million and changing 10.61% at the moment leaves the stock 37.09% off its SMA200. AEHL registered 274.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6174.

The stock witnessed a -12.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.93%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.48% over the week and 16.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 300.23% and -37.45% from its 52-week high.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), with 844.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 27.69% while institutional investors hold 1.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.70M, and float is at 2.18M with Short Float at 14.24%. Institutions hold 0.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 49341.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the AEHL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 23331.0 shares valued at $57860.0 to account for 0.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 15599.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $38685.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 14016.0 with a market value of $34759.0.