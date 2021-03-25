Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 40.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.58 and a high of $124.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAT stock was last observed hovering at around $116.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.72% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.27% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.17% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.10, the stock is 4.67% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.98 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 54.62% off its SMA200. AMAT registered 168.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.83.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.15%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $110.57B and $18.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.96 and Fwd P/E is 18.75. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.25% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.51 with sales reaching $5.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.60% in year-over-year returns.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Top Institutional Holders

1,692 institutions hold shares in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), with 3.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 83.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 915.00M, and float is at 911.33M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 83.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 76.3 million shares valued at $6.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the AMAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72.98 million shares valued at $6.3 billion to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 46.14 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $3.98 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 42.4 million with a market value of $3.66 billion.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nalamasu Omkaram ,the company’sSenior Vice President, CTO. SEC filings show that Nalamasu Omkaram sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $86.50 per share for a total of $69200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Karsner Alexander (Director) sold a total of 3,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $60.50 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7508.0 shares of the AMAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Karsner Alexander (Director) disposed off 20,027 shares at an average price of $60.43 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 10,975 shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT).

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 155.23% up over the past 12 months. Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is 139.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.35% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.