Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 7.82% Change This Year

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is 7.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $19.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $9.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $14.56 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -45.93% lower than the price target low of $6.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.96, the stock is -13.51% and -22.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.71 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -7.15% off its SMA200. ACB registered 4.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.83.

The stock witnessed a -20.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.22%, and is -15.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.90% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 41.48. Distance from 52-week low is 141.51% and -54.47% from its 52-week high.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021..

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 388.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 14.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 197.39M, and float is at 196.80M with Short Float at 10.28%. Institutions hold 14.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.79 million shares valued at $56.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.43% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.12 million shares valued at $25.92 million to account for 1.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $10.07 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $7.89 million.