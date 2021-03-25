Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Volatility At 7.77%, Should You Add A Position?

388 institutions hold shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.76% while institutional investors hold 125.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.89M, and float is at 113.95M with Short Float at 22.34%. Institutions hold 117.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.18 million shares valued at $411.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.12% of the BBBY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.9 million shares valued at $335.69 million to account for 15.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.69 million shares representing 10.47% and valued at over $225.34 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 6.14 million with a market value of $109.1 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is 55.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $53.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBBY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.03% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -90.28% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.59, the stock is -6.21% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -8.09% at the moment leaves the stock 46.68% off its SMA200. BBBY registered 382.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.68.

The stock witnessed a 6.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.25%, and is -10.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $9.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.78. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 704.37% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $2.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -383.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schechter Joshua, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schechter Joshua bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $19.86 per share for a total of $29797.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21016.0 shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that EDELMAN HARRIET (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $19.94 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27828.0 shares of the BBBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Schechter Joshua (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $20.23 for $60690.0. The insider now directly holds 19,516 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY).

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 366.18% up over the past 12 months and The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is 445.61% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.78% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 31.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.