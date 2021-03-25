Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) is 27.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08%.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is -6.75% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.36 million and changing -12.22% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. EBON registered a loss of -19.42% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.26.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.88%, and is -34.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.21% over the week and 20.47% over the month.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $971.63M and $97.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.21% and -48.09% from its 52-week high.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), with 15.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.69% while institutional investors hold 0.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.21M, and float is at 83.14M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Toroso Investments, LLC with over 0.66 million shares valued at $4.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the EBON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.91 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 73005.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.