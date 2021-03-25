eBay Inc. (EBAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,429 institutions hold shares in eBay Inc. (EBAY), with 24.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.66% while institutional investors hold 98.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 689.00M, and float is at 655.07M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 94.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.38 million shares valued at $2.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.40% of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.39 million shares valued at $2.23 billion to account for 6.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 31.12 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $1.56 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 30.67 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is 14.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.24 and a high of $64.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $60.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.38% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -4.8% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.64, the stock is 1.10% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.11 million and changing -4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 6.65% off its SMA200. EBAY registered 108.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.85.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.77%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $38.68B and $10.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 55.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.66% and -11.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $2.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.10% in year-over-year returns.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 148 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Pete, the company’s SVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Thompson Pete sold 23,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $57.22 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41142.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Thompson Pete (SVP, Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 2,718 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $62.50 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17519.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Huber Marie Oh (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 13,618 shares at an average price of $63.87 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 36,653 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 965.00% up over the past 12 months and MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is 183.23% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 21.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.45% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.