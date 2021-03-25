GameStop Corp. (GME) – The -345.7% Downside Potential Remains

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is 538.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $483.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $181.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -61.41% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.23% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3338.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.34, the stock is -32.81% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.84 million and changing -33.79% at the moment leaves the stock 221.63% off its SMA200. GME registered 2792.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1039.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.80.

The stock witnessed a 167.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 674.89%, and is -42.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.70% over the week and 35.71% over the month.

GameStop Corp. (GME) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $8.46B and $5.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4582.49% and -75.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.40%).

GameStop Corp. (GME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GameStop Corp. (GME) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in GameStop Corp. (GME), with 17.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.33% while institutional investors hold 167.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.20M, and float is at 54.16M with Short Float at 26.22%. Institutions hold 122.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.28 million shares valued at $174.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the GME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.22 million shares valued at $173.65 million to account for 13.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.16 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $97.25 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 7.24% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $95.16 million.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at GameStop Corp. (GME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ RAUL J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $37.71 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29289.0 shares.

GameStop Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) sold a total of 25,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $36.08 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32789.0 shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) disposed off 9,135 shares at an average price of $33.04 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 58,273 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME).

GameStop Corp. (GME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 94.57% up over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 6.76% higher over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 93.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.77% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.27.