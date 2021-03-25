Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Is Up 1.55% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.94% off the consensus price target high of $6.55 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -63.89% lower than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is -2.88% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.29 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 19.03% off its SMA200. GGB registered 148.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7150 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3702.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.11%, and is -8.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $7.56B and $7.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.88 and Fwd P/E is 9.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.91% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $2.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Gerdau S.A. (GGB), with institutional investors hold 28.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 566.09M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 28.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 129.21 million shares valued at $603.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the GGB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 20.25 million shares valued at $94.56 million to account for 1.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 19.53 million shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $91.21 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 9.69 million with a market value of $45.24 million.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 228.91% up over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 117.23% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal (MT) is 186.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.95% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.