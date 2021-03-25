Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS)

239 institutions hold shares in Grifols S.A. (GRFS), with institutional investors hold 45.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 45.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 11.59 million shares valued at $213.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.43% of the GRFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 9.21 million shares valued at $169.76 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 8.01 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $147.7 million, while UBS Group AG holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 5.95 million with a market value of $109.8 million.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.81 and a high of $21.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $27.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.81% off the consensus price target high of $35.11 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.31% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.92, the stock is 5.81% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.88% off its SMA200. GRFS registered -9.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a 5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.51%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 28.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.85. Distance from 52-week low is 14.25% and -22.67% from its 52-week high.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 35.85% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is 15.59% higher over the same period. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is 11.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.