Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)

26 institutions hold shares in Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), with 2.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 22.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.65M, and float is at 22.42M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 22.26% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 4.18 million shares valued at $9.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the SECO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 4.01 million shares valued at $9.23 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Indus Capital Partners, LLC which holds 2.84 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $6.53 million, while Symmetry Peak Management LLC holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.57 million.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is 19.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $4.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $62.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.59% off the consensus price target high of $62.37 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.59% higher than the price target low of $62.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is -0.99% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. SECO registered -29.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8450 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6936.

The stock witnessed a -5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.27%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $192.88M and $876.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.33% and -40.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $241.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.30% in year-over-year returns.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is trading 196.21% up over the past 12 months and Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) that is -29.12% lower over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -54.24% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.