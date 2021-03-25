ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

469 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), with institutional investors hold 18.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.45B, and float is at 3.39B with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 18.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 58.51 million shares valued at $869.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.69% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 51.11 million shares valued at $759.47 million to account for 1.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 40.12 million shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $596.25 million, while Capital International Investors holds 0.90% of the shares totaling 31.16 million with a market value of $463.08 million.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 5.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $18.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.88% off the consensus price target high of $23.30 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 1.51% higher than the price target low of $15.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.64, the stock is -6.80% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 25.16% off its SMA200. IBN registered 119.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.77.

The stock witnessed a -9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.33%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 97354 employees, a market worth around $53.34B and $12.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.15 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.34% and -15.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.90% year-over-year.