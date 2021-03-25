Is Akerna Corp. (KERN) a good stock to buy now?

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KERN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.71% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.71% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -10.39% and -21.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -11.74% off its SMA200. KERN registered 14.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.3150 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6501.

The stock witnessed a -23.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.89%, and is -12.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $103.23M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.96% and -57.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $4.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.30% year-over-year.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Akerna Corp. (KERN), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.05% while institutional investors hold 15.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.06M, and float is at 13.51M with Short Float at 18.06%. Institutions hold 9.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.28 million shares valued at $4.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.92% of the KERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.25 million to account for 1.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 0.37 million shares representing 1.72% and valued at over $1.21 million, while Fairpointe Capital LLC holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.64 million.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Akerna Corp. (KERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Billingsley Jessica ,the company’sChairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Billingsley Jessica sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

Akerna Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Billingsley Jessica (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $10.44 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the KERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Billingsley Jessica (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 1,275,802 shares of Akerna Corp. (KERN).