JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 18.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.40 and a high of $161.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $149.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.58% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -58.55% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $150.62, the stock is -1.36% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.06 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 31.03% off its SMA200. JPM registered 70.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.91%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 255351 employees, a market worth around $467.05B and $64.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.79% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.84 with sales reaching $29.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,533 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 72.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.08B, and float is at 3.02B with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 71.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 243.41 million shares valued at $30.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the JPM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 192.57 million shares valued at $24.47 billion to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 135.36 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $17.2 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 80.83 million with a market value of $10.27 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURKE STEPHEN B ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURKE STEPHEN B bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $87.99 per share for a total of $6.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that BACON ASHLEY (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 13,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $91.12 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the JPM stock.