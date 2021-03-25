Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) up 226.05% since start of the year

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 226.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $49.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.0% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.92% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.92% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.04, the stock is -7.94% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.35 million and changing -10.52% at the moment leaves the stock 223.59% off its SMA200. MARA registered 6491.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1770.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.58.

The stock witnessed a 19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.00%, and is -21.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 16.64% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8857.90% and -31.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $11.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6,466.40% year-over-year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.80M, and float is at 87.96M with Short Float at 10.44%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.46 million shares valued at $36.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.51% of the MARA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Toroso Investments, LLC with 1.27 million shares valued at $13.27 million to account for 1.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Group One Trading, L.P. which holds 1.22 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $12.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $8.45 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OKAMOTO MERRICK D ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that OKAMOTO MERRICK D sold 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $48.65 per share for a total of $34.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.82 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 632,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $20.51 per share for $12.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Rudolph Michael (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $6.40 for $19190.0. The insider now directly holds 5,146 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).