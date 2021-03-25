New Big Money Means PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

2,894 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 85.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 85.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.07 million shares valued at $21.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82.06 million shares valued at $19.22 billion to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 45.11 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $10.56 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 44.55 million with a market value of $10.43 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 0.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.40 and a high of $309.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $243.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.5% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.53% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are 2.79% higher than the price target low of $241.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $234.27, the stock is -6.08% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 11.33% off its SMA200. PYPL registered 140.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $262.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $223.57.

The stock witnessed a -11.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.45%, and is -6.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $271.11B and $21.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.22 and Fwd P/E is 40.81. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.05% and -24.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a “Buy”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $5.9B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.70% in year-over-year returns.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHULMAN DANIEL H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $244.29 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Pentland Adele Louise (EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O) sold a total of 75,269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $261.21 per share for $19.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60677.0 shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Alford Peggy (EVP, Global Sales) disposed off 3,203 shares at an average price of $261.56 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 11,916 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) that is trading 245.62% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.02% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.