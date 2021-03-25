New Big Money Means PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

3,155 institutions hold shares in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 72.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 72.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.41 million shares valued at $18.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the PEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 100.06 million shares valued at $14.84 billion to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 61.06 million shares representing 4.43% and valued at over $9.05 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 24.33 million with a market value of $3.61 billion.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is -6.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.36 and a high of $148.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $139.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.31% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -2.82% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.81, the stock is 4.64% and 2.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 0.76% off its SMA200. PEP registered 21.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.53%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 291000 employees, a market worth around $188.70B and $70.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.14 and Fwd P/E is 21.23. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.92% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepsiCo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $14.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Steven C, the company’s CEO, PFNA. SEC filings show that Williams Steven C sold 10,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $134.11 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52333.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Tanner Kirk (CEO, PBNA) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $136.81 per share for $1.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95645.0 shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Laguarta Ramon (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 13,109 shares at an average price of $134.86 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 268,863 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 24.43% up over the past 12 months and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 66.29% higher over the same period. Unilever PLC (UL) is 17.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.93.