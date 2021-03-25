Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

288 institutions hold shares in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), with 278.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 75.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.58M, and float is at 30.28M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 74.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.01 million shares valued at $230.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.38% of the NWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.53 million shares valued at $162.35 million to account for 11.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.75 million shares representing 8.98% and valued at over $126.37 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $55.11 million.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is 15.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.71 and a high of $67.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NWN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.23% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -39.76% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.11, the stock is 4.36% and 11.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 7.52% off its SMA200. NWN registered -5.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.13.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.52%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) has around 1155 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $773.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.14 and Fwd P/E is 20.36. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.33% and -21.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Natural Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.84 with sales reaching $319.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Filippi Shawn M, the company’s VP, CCO & Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Filippi Shawn M sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $48.23 per share for a total of $28939.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1611.0 shares.

Northwest Natural Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Heiting Kimberly A. (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $48.33 per share for $72491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10532.0 shares of the NWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, GIBSON C SCOTT (Director) disposed off 186 shares at an average price of $44.21 for $8224.0. The insider now directly holds 1,520 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN).