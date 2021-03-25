Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) on Track to Reach $12.50 in a Year

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is 305.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.42, the stock is -19.26% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.93 million and changing -8.17% at the moment leaves the stock 250.84% off its SMA200. OCGN registered 2334.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2121.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.94.

The stock witnessed a -13.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2423.81%, and is -22.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 16.86% over the month.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $0.04M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.73. Distance from 52-week low is 4264.71% and -60.47% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocugen Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $78.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,051,807.03% year-over-year.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), with 6.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 13.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.03M, and float is at 164.98M with Short Float at 7.54%. Institutions hold 13.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.07 million shares valued at $16.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.82% of the OCGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares valued at $4.07 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.22 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $2.23 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Castillo Kirsten ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Castillo Kirsten bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $0.31 per share for a total of $23498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.