Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $11.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.23% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -0.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.01, the stock is 0.16% and -15.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.13 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -10.51% off its SMA200. PBR registered 47.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.09.

The stock witnessed a -5.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.56%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 49050 employees, a market worth around $51.10B and $48.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.42. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.31% and -32.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $17.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

410 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 260.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 17.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 17.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 55.05 million shares valued at $618.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.48% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 52.63 million shares valued at $591.03 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 51.03 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $573.02 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 1.06% of the shares totaling 39.37 million with a market value of $442.15 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading 4.33% up over the past 12 months and TOTAL SE (TOT) that is 41.31% higher over the same period. Hess Corporation (HES) is 100.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -74.61% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 34.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.