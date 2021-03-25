Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Volatility At 14.01%, Should You Add A Position?

36 institutions hold shares in Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), with 17.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.58% while institutional investors hold 30.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.79M, and float is at 30.88M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 23.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.74 million shares valued at $2.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the FENG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.93 million shares valued at $1.11 million to account for 2.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.81 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $0.98 million, while TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $0.7 million.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is 82.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FENG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $15.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.04% off the consensus price target high of $15.69 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.04% higher than the price target low of $15.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 25.04% and 28.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.69 million and changing 28.82% at the moment leaves the stock 120.24% off its SMA200. FENG registered 289.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 280.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6573.

The stock witnessed a 17.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.92%, and is 25.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has around 1689 employees, a market worth around $158.53M and $185.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.48. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.26% and -17.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $63.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.30% year-over-year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 58.56% up over the past 12 months and Weibo Corporation (WB) that is 43.99% higher over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 148.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -447.19% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.