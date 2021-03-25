Positives for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) as stock gains in recent trading

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is 15.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $2.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $2.83 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.9% lower than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 1.41% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.57 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 33.94% off its SMA200. LYG registered 48.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1544 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7824.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.56%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 61576 employees, a market worth around $41.72B and $19.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.04. Distance from 52-week low is 93.16% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), with institutional investors hold 1.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.69B, and float is at 17.34B with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 1.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 42.54 million shares valued at $83.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 29.26 million shares valued at $57.35 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd which holds 24.68 million shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $48.37 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 15.26 million with a market value of $29.9 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 43.88% higher over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 63.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -94.74% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.