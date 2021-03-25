Positives for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) as stock gains in recent trading

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 43.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -52.86% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.28, the stock is 1.29% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 36.13% off its SMA200. SWN registered 116.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2544 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3033.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.89%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.08. Distance from 52-week low is 177.92% and -10.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.90%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $836.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -428.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.40% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 674.46M, and float is at 668.41M with Short Float at 4.88%. Institutions hold 93.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 100.02 million shares valued at $298.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 87.02 million shares valued at $259.32 million to account for 12.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 72.53 million shares representing 10.75% and valued at over $216.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 35.86 million with a market value of $106.88 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 40 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 100.12% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 189.20% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.99% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 47.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.