Teck Resources Limited (TECK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

447 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 66.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.10M, and float is at 523.82M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 66.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 22.76 million shares valued at $413.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.35% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with 14.03 million shares valued at $254.65 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 13.53 million shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $245.5 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 13.48 million with a market value of $244.59 million.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is 1.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $23.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $24.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.95% off the consensus price target high of $30.27 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.48, the stock is -13.71% and -9.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 21.30% off its SMA200. TECK registered 133.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.21.

The stock witnessed a -19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.07%, and is -15.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $10.50B and $7.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.28% and -22.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 352.22% up over the past 12 months and BHP Group (BBL) that is 88.77% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.56% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.