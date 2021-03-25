These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) is 177.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $4.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.15% off the consensus price target high of $2.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.15% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -19.27% and -11.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.07 million and changing -6.28% at the moment leaves the stock 133.53% off its SMA200. TRCH registered 379.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 646.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0599.

The stock witnessed a -35.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 257.08%, and is -16.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.31% over the week and 15.92% over the month.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $269.14M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 819.00% and -59.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.70%).

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH), with 28.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.53% while institutional investors hold 17.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.61M, and float is at 119.47M with Short Float at 11.81%. Institutions hold 14.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.03 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.08% of the TRCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AMG National Trust Bank with 1.4 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 0.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.86 million shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.6 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCabe Greg ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCabe Greg bought 1,630,434 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.89 million shares.