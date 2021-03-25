Things appear to be looking up for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is 66.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is -19.18% and -15.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -8.27% at the moment leaves the stock 3.95% off its SMA200. POAI registered -14.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5785 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0092.

The stock witnessed a -18.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.74%, and is -21.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.19% over the week and 15.24% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $59.90M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.65% and -46.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-390.80%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $350M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 171,625.21% year-over-year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), with 5.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.36% while institutional investors hold 2.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.79M, and float is at 44.98M with Short Float at 8.29%. Institutions hold 2.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.36 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73% of the POAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 37386.0 shares valued at $27381.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 17086.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $12513.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 15177.0 with a market value of $11115.0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Carl I. ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schwartz Carl I. sold 640 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $544.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Predictive Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GABRIEL RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $0.90 per share for $3602.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12070.0 shares of the POAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GABRIEL RICHARD L (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $1.18 for $3527.0. The insider now directly holds 8,070 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).