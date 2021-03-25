TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) is -36.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $34.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPGY stock was last observed hovering at around $18.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12%.

Currently trading at $16.47, the stock is -17.40% and -31.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -11.40% at the moment leaves the stock -28.35% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.66.

The stock witnessed a -22.27% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.04%, and is -15.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 13.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 68.75% and -51.95% from its 52-week high.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY), with institutional investors hold 22.60% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.60% of the Float.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H bought 146,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $19.59 per share for a total of $2.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.96 million shares.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H (10% Owner) bought a total of 275,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $19.47 per share for $5.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.81 million shares of the TPGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H (10% Owner) acquired 358,156 shares at an average price of $19.64 for $7.03 million. The insider now directly holds 4,535,466 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY).