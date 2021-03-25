What should you know before buying stock in Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) is 21.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALYA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.69% off the consensus price target high of $3.19 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -6.75% lower than the price target low of $2.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is 9.00% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.73 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock 14.71% off its SMA200. ALYA registered 57.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4273.

The stock witnessed a 14.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.95%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.48% and -53.75% from its 52-week high.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alithya Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA), with 15.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.60% while institutional investors hold 55.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.07M, and float is at 41.82M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 40.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Claret Asset Management Corp with over 5.97 million shares valued at $12.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the ALYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 1.9 million shares valued at $3.97 million to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Verdence Capital Advisors LLC which holds 1.19 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $2.48 million, while Fiera Capital Corporation holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $2.25 million.