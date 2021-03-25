What should you know before buying stock in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is 21.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.82 and a high of $16.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.37% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -17.85% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.32, the stock is -4.51% and 1.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.35 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 32.48% off its SMA200. HBAN registered 106.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.55.

The stock witnessed a -2.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.96%, and is -4.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has around 15578 employees, a market worth around $16.03B and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.07 and Fwd P/E is 11.10. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.63% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Top Institutional Holders

897 institutions hold shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), with 10.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 76.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 3.96%. Institutions hold 75.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.3 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the HBAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 83.65 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 58.42 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $737.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 55.02 million with a market value of $694.93 million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Syal Rajeev ,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Syal Rajeev sold 2,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $41250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Syal Rajeev (SEVP) sold a total of 1,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $15.90 per share for $31148.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Syal Rajeev (SEVP) disposed off 7,636 shares at an average price of $15.71 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 249,720 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading 75.46% up over the past 12 months and United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is 10.68% higher over the same period. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is 18.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.81% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 40.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.