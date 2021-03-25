Which institution holds the most shares in APA Corporation (APA)

The shares outstanding are 378.00M, and float is at 376.37M with Short Float at 3.74%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Beacon Mid Cap Value Fund with over 56071.0 shares valued at $1.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the APA Shares outstanding.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 30.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $18.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -16.12% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.58, the stock is -9.91% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.19 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 29.59% off its SMA200. APA registered 232.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.31.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.12%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2272 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.01. Distance from 52-week low is 381.35% and -22.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.50%).

APA Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for APA Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

APA Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riney Stephen J, the company’s Executive Vice Pres & CFO. SEC filings show that Riney Stephen J sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $19.38 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

APA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Ellis Juliet S (Director) bought a total of 4,545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $22.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8045.0 shares of the APA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, LANNIE P ANTHONY (Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel) acquired 32,942 shares at an average price of $5.69 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 155,334 shares of APA Corporation (APA).

APA Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 82.26% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 189.20% higher over the same period. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is 57.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.01% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.