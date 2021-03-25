Which institution holds the most shares in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

295 institutions hold shares in Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.10M, and float is at 156.07M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 95.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.8 million shares valued at $170.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the MWA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.95 million shares valued at $160.32 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 12.1 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $149.76 million, while Nuance Investments, LLC holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 10.08 million with a market value of $124.77 million.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is 7.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.07 and a high of $14.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MWA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -10.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is -1.49% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 17.23% off its SMA200. MWA registered 62.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.08%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $988.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.94 and Fwd P/E is 20.64. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.39% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $249.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Helms Todd P, the company’s SVP and CHRO. SEC filings show that Helms Todd P sold 7,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $13.65 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9884.0 shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. (Director) sold a total of 19,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $12.80 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60554.0 shares of the MWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HANSEN THOMAS J (Director) disposed off 25,974 shares at an average price of $13.32 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 73,866 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA).