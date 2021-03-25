Which institution holds the most shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)

395 institutions hold shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), with 25.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.97% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 513.00M, and float is at 464.57M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 67.26% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 50.15 million shares valued at $880.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.42% of the SJR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TD Asset Management, Inc with 17.11 million shares valued at $300.48 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mackenzie Financial Corporation which holds 16.99 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $298.32 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 14.56 million with a market value of $255.64 million.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is 51.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.67 and a high of $28.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $32.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.21% off the consensus price target high of $32.56 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -35.45% lower than the price target low of $19.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.63, the stock is 24.14% and 39.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 46.77% off its SMA200. SJR registered 98.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 45.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.29.

The stock witnessed a 51.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.87%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $13.59B and $4.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.18% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shaw Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 45.75% up over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 6.76% higher over the same period. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is 32.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.49% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.