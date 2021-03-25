Which institution holds the most shares in SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

117 institutions hold shares in SunOpta Inc. (STKL), with 3.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.65% while institutional investors hold 75.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.23M, and float is at 86.45M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 73.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engaged Capital, LLC with over 9.83 million shares valued at $114.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the STKL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 8.09 million shares valued at $94.44 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 5.23 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $61.04 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $41.53 million.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 18.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $17.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.17% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.83, the stock is -5.01% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 50.47% off its SMA200. STKL registered 733.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.82.

The stock witnessed a -8.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.89%, and is -9.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1451 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $789.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 189.45. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 759.01% and -18.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $209.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.80% in year-over-year returns.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $19.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.69 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $6.77 per share for $84625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.99 million shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $6.57 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 12,005,155 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 34.18% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 28.55% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.72% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.