Which Institutions Own Shares In Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)?

79 institutions hold shares in Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), with 3.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 16.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 669.15M, and float is at 664.10M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 15.92% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 19.25 million shares valued at $12.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the DNN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 16.08 million shares valued at $10.4 million to account for 2.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 11.61 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $7.51 million, while Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 9.61 million with a market value of $6.22 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 57.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.64% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -7.43% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.89 million and changing -6.42% at the moment leaves the stock 77.99% off its SMA200. DNN registered 319.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0885 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6415.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.20%, and is -13.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $730.91M and $11.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 410.00% and -43.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 253.05% up over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 150.30% higher over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 364.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.