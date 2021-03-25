Which Institutions Own Shares In Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)?

105 institutions hold shares in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 32.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.19M, and float is at 42.31M with Short Float at 35.49%. Institutions hold 32.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with over 6.34 million shares valued at $289.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the FUTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is General Atlantic, LLC with 3.29 million shares valued at $150.44 million to account for 4.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.78 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $127.08 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $70.04 million.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 131.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $204.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $115.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.43% off its average median price target of $1506.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.66% off the consensus price target high of $1980.60 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 89.98% higher than the price target low of $1056.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.83, the stock is -26.65% and -18.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.48 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock 82.83% off its SMA200. FUTU registered 1089.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 255.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.41.

The stock witnessed a -36.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.19%, and is -21.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 12.03% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 847 employees, a market worth around $13.43B and $426.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.55 and Fwd P/E is 23.51. Distance from 52-week low is 1116.44% and -48.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $96.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 211.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 198.10% in year-over-year returns.