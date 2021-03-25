Which Institutions Own Shares In PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)?

79 institutions hold shares in PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), with 13.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.10% while institutional investors hold 12.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.46M, and float is at 72.32M with Short Float at 7.70%. Institutions hold 10.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.28 million shares valued at $4.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.77% of the PAVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.85 million shares valued at $3.92 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $1.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $1.09 million.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is 90.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $5.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is -3.63% and 20.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -8.60% at the moment leaves the stock 74.21% off its SMA200. PAVM registered 140.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9185 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4344.

The stock witnessed a -9.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.25%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.54% and -28.24% from its 52-week high.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.50% this year.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aklog Lishan, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Aklog Lishan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $4.31 per share for a total of $32324.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that SIROVICH MATTHEW (10% Owner) sold a total of 33,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $1.96 per share for $65048.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.03 million shares of the PAVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, SIROVICH MATTHEW (10% Owner) disposed off 53,036 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,060,947 shares of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading 40.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.9% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.