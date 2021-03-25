Which Institutions Own Shares In ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)?

13 institutions hold shares in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), with 13.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.04% while institutional investors hold 4.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 7.66M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 1.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.96 million shares valued at $2.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.59% of the PIXY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gsa Capital Partners Llp which holds 81602.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 61600.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is 38.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PIXY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 21.02% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.33 million and changing 27.68% at the moment leaves the stock -2.83% off its SMA200. PIXY registered -39.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1444 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9410.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.23%, and is 21.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.57% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $69.89M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.29% and -77.76% from its 52-week high.

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 362.90% year-over-year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.