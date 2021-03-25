Who is the Top Investor In UDR Inc. (UDR)?

631 institutions hold shares in UDR Inc. (UDR), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 294.30M, and float is at 291.79M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 99.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.22 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.57% of the UDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 35.84 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 12.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.24 million shares representing 10.52% and valued at over $1.2 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 16.66 million with a market value of $640.35 million.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 13.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.34 and a high of $46.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $43.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.44% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.54% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.50, the stock is 0.19% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. UDR registered 40.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.76%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1263 employees, a market worth around $13.41B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 214.29 and Fwd P/E is 453.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.26% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $301.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOOMEY THOMAS W, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $45.53 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.2 million shares.

UDR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ALCOCK HARRY G (SVP-Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $45.34 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67667.0 shares of the UDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, TOOMEY THOMAS W (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $38.81 for $4.66 million. The insider now directly holds 1,251,226 shares of UDR Inc. (UDR).

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading 60.24% up over the past 12 months and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is 45.03% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.09% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.36.