Why HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 19.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.39 and a high of $31.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $29.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.57% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -54.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.37, the stock is -1.43% and 6.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 36.73% off its SMA200. HPQ registered 89.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.26.

The stock witnessed a 7.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.37%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $36.89B and $57.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.34% and -5.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (76.10%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.88 with sales reaching $14.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,227 institutions hold shares in HP Inc. (HPQ), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 149.7 million shares valued at $3.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.01% of the HPQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 119.02 million shares valued at $2.93 billion to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 113.76 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $2.8 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 63.9 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHO ALEX ,the company’sPresident, Personal Systems. SEC filings show that CHO ALEX sold 56,278 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $29.60 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8155.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Tran Tuan (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold a total of 36,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $29.40 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92680.0 shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, Tran Tuan (President of Printing) disposed off 19,373 shares at an average price of $24.67 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 92,680 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 39.69% up over the past 12 months and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 98.78% higher over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 94.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.59% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.