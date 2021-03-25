Why iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 32.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $28.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $28.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.74% off its average median price target of $168.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.53% off the consensus price target high of $201.94 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 78.94% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.17, the stock is -12.19% and -3.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.87 million and changing -19.85% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. IQ registered 23.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.99.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.21%, and is -10.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 7721 employees, a market worth around $17.54B and $4.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.68% and -20.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.30%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 62.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 744.86M, and float is at 310.79M with Short Float at 18.80%. Institutions hold 62.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 38.65 million shares valued at $675.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 31.84 million shares valued at $556.54 million to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 25.22 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $440.85 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 24.78 million with a market value of $433.17 million.